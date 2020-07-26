Ian Rapoport Was Asked If He Could Beat Up Adam Schefter

Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter are two of the most respected NFL insiders in the industry. But as members of rival networks, there’s always been speculation that the two don’t like each other.

So the question of who would win in a fight between Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter was bound to pop up eventually. Surprisingly, Rapoport seemed open to answering the question recently.

In a recent AMA, Rapoport expressed some confidence that he could beat Schefter in a wrestling match. He pointed out that he wrestled in high school and probably has the edge there.

“I was a high school wrestler,” Rapoport said. “If we wrestled, I think I’d have a good chance (of winning).”

The age disparity probably wouldn’t Hurt Rapoport’s chances, either. At 40 years of age, he has over a decade of youth on the 53-year-old Schefter.

Just about everyone on Twitter who saw the Rapoport comment wants to see the two fight now. Some are proposing to put it on the undercard of a boxing match or a UFC event. Others would like to see it at WrestleMania.

Wrestlemania 37 👀 — 𝐙𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 (@Zach_J_Major) July 26, 2020

@danawhite @joerogan let’s get something in the works for Rap and Schefty pic.twitter.com/KM5UB4MnyN — 🇺🇸 Brian Grooms 🇺🇸 (@bgroomsy86) July 26, 2020

Tyson vs Jones undercard 👀 https://t.co/0DkfWBNtND — Cade Collenback (@CadeDawg8) July 26, 2020

Even sports books are curious to see how they might be able to get in on the action.

I’d absolutely bet on this. https://t.co/xO6a9FzCUq — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) July 26, 2020

Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter definitely aren’t allies when it comes to NFL coverage. But short of doing something for charity, it’s hard to imagine the two have enough animosity to fight over it.

Even so, it’s fun to think about.

Who do you think would win a fight between Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter?