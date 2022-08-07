In Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Skip Bayless

(Photo by Christopher Capozziello/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Skip Bayless is as well-known of a hot take artist as there is in the sports media world.

The former ESPN personality is now with Fox Sports 1, where he debates Shannon Sharpe on a number of heated topics each and every day.

As of late, Bayless has bringing his personal life into his public persona more and more.

Skip is married to Ernestine Sclafani. The couple has been married since 2016.

Skip shared a special message with his wife on Memorial Day.

"Ernestine, Hazel and I returning from a Memorial Day walk here on a beautiful afternoon in LA. THANK YOU TO THE MANY WHO HAVE SERVED OR ARE SERVING IN OUR MILITARY. We have many problems, but we’re still the greatest country in the world. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom," he wrote.

Skip and Ernestine are close friends with the rapper, Lil Wayne, as well.

Two of Skip's all-time favorites share a birthday, as well, in his wife and the legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Happy belated, Ernestine.