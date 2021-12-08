Jalen Rose Releases Statement On Divorce From Molly Qerim

Earlier Wednesday morning, the sports world learned that ESPN on-air personalities Jalen Rose and Molly Qerim are headed for divorce.

According to a new report from TMZ Sports, Rose filed for divorce on April 30 of this year. “Jalen says in court docs the marriage broke down irretrievably after Qerim moved to Connecticut,” reads the TMZ report.

The couple, who have been dating since at least 2016, have been married since July 2018. A few hours after the report from TMZ, Rose took to social media to confirm the news.

Rose said he and Qerim have been separated for almost a year and decided to go their separate ways.

“After being separated for almost a year, Molly and I have officially decided to go our separate ways,” Rose said in a statement. “We both agree remaining friends and colleagues is the best course of action for our relationship moving forward. Please respect our privacy at this time.”

A short glance at Qerim and Rose’s Instagram accounts shows that the couple hasn’t posted photos of each other in over a year, which makes sense considering Rose’s statement.