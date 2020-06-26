Jalen Rose Reportedly “Candidate” For New Role At ESPN

Earlier Thursday morning, a report emerged suggesting former NFL star wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson was headed for a new role at ESPN.

After serving as an NFL analyst, Johnson will reportedly host a morning show on ESPN Radio. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post said he’s expected to take over for longtime ESPN radio host Mike Golic.

With Johnson headed to the morning time slot, the future of ESPN’s Golic & Wingo is in doubt. On Thursday night, Bobby Burack of Outkick The Coverage reported two additional candidates to join Johnson.

Burack said Jalen Rose and David Jacoby could join the former NFL star on the “revamped” radio show.

“Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are candidates to join Keyshawn Johnson on the revamped ESPN morning radio show,” Burack said in his report.

Sources tell @Outkick Jalen Rose and David Jacoby are candidates to join Keyshawn Johnson on the revamped ESPN morning radio show Link: https://t.co/9os0N6y9k6 pic.twitter.com/zNgv2sJwRO — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) June 26, 2020

It looks like Rose and Jacoby could be heading for a more important time slot. The duo has built a loyal following with their show and have been featured by ESPN on many of its platforms.

Burack mentioned Max Kellerman was also a candidate to join Johnson for the morning show. However, he decided to remain as part of First Take with Stephen A. Smith.

Other candidates to join Johnson remain unknown.

ESPN has been undergoing significant change in the past few weeks. It’s Monday Night Football broadcasts are still undetermined as well.