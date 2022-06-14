Jason Garrett Officially Lands NFL Broadcasting Job

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys watches the action from the sidelines in the first uqarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NBC has officially found its Drew Brees replacement for Football Night in America, and it's former NFL head coach Jason Garrett.

Garrett, who has been serving as a game analyst for USFL broadcasts on NBC, has been announced as a new member of the FNIA studio team. He takes over for Brees, who left after one season.

“I’m truly humbled and thrilled to be joining the Football Night team and continuing my broadcasting career with NBC Sports, who have been fantastic to work with on the USFL,” said Garrett in a statement on Tuesday. “I intend to share my life-long passion for football and utilize my experience as both an NFL coach and quarterback to try to explain the game and break down the matchups for our audience every Sunday night. Can’t wait to get started!”

In his new role, Garrett will work alongside host Maria Taylor and fellow analysts Tony Dungy and Chris Simms on NBC's network studio broadcast before its Sunday night primetime NFL game.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported last week that NBC would be naming Garrett to this position. It remains to be seen if the former NFL quarterback and head coach will also assume Brees' duties as the game analyst for Notre Dame football home games this fall.

Garrett began his broadcasting career this year after being fired as offensive coordinator of the New York Giants midway through the 2021 season. From 2010-18, he served as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.