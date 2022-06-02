Jason Garrett Reportedly A Candidate For NBC Booth: NFL World Reacts

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Jason Garrett of the Dallas Cowboys watches the action from the sidelines in the first uqarter of a game against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on September 16, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

NBC is still looking for a replacement for Drew Brees in the booth, and a new report indicates it might be Jason Garrett.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Thursday night that Garrett is a candidate to take over to Brees as the game analyst for Notre Dame football and a member of the network's "Football Night in America" Sunday night pregame show.

Garrett, who was the New York Giants' offensive coordinator before being fired midway through last season, has been working for NBC this spring as an analyst for the USFL.

The 56-year-old has been a full-time coach since he retired as a player after the 2004 season, but is now poised for a major broadcasting role.

Marchand's report is being met with mixed reviews on football Twitter.

Garrett definitely has the football acumen to fill either or both of these roles, though he's still relatively green from a broadcasting perspective and the concerns about him being too bland are appropriate.

We'll see if he winds up being given this opportunity.