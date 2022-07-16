Jason McCourty Considered Favorite For NFL Media Job: Fans React

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 26: Strong safety Jason McCourty #30 of the Miami Dolphins walks off the field after warmups before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images) Chris Unger/Getty Images

Less than 24 hours after Jason McCourty announced his retirement from the NFL, it was announced that he could join a major media network.

According to Andrew Marchand and Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, McCourty has emerged as the frontrunner for Nate Burleson’s role on NFL Network’s Good Morning Football.

Burleson left NFL Network in August of 2021. For nearly a year, the company has been searching for his replacement.

Based on the latest Twitter responses, NFL fans would like to see what McCourty can do on Good Morning Football.

"Let this be true," one fan responded to the report from the New York Post.

"I like this," another fan wrote.

"He would be an excellent host," Antwan V. Staley tweeted.

McCourty finished his NFL career with 744 tackles and 18 interceptions. He played for the Titans, Browns, Patriots and Dolphins.

