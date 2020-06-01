Jason Whitlock Has Reportedly Left FOX Sports 1

Jason Whitlock has reportedly left FS1 after his contract expired and he and the company could not come to an agreement on a new deal.

Outkick The Coverage’s Ryan Glasspiegel and Bobby Burack broke the news of Whitlock’s departure. The longtime journalist and TV personality had been a part of FS1’s Speak for Yourself alongside Marcellus Wiley.

“Outkick became aware that something might be up when we noticed that Whitlock was not on today, not in the guide for the show in the next two weeks, and had been removed from the SFY Twitter avatar,” Glasspiegel and Burack wrote.

Whitlock has also removed any mention of Speak for Yourself or FS1 from his Twitter profile. The polarizing host arrived at FS1 in 2016 after coming over from ESPN.

He worked with Colin Cowherd at first, before hosting SFY on his own for a period. Wiley joined him as a co-host in 2018.

It will be interesting to see where Whitlock lands. No way he can go back to ESPN, and FOX is the second-biggest major sports network out there.

A logical fit? Outkick The Coverage, the outlet which broke the story on his FS1 tenure being over.

Whitlock and Outkick founder Clay Travis have forged a friendship over the years and Whitlock is a frequent guest on Travis’ radio show. Stay tuned to see if this is indeed in the works.