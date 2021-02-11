Jason Whitlock Reportedly In Negotiations With 2 Media Companies

Veteran sports journalist and television personality Jason Whitlock is reportedly in negotiations to join either Fox News or Blaze Media.

Whitlock, who left OutKick in December after six months, will wind up signing with one of the conservative political media outlets, according to Front Office Sports‘ Mike McCarthy. In addition to OutKick, Whitlock has previously had stints at ESPN, FOX Sports, and the Kansas City Star.

Recently, Whitlock has appeared on various Fox News programs and has also guest-hosted Glenn Beck’s radio show for The Blaze.

In his exclusive interview with McCarthy, Whitlock provided his side of the story regarding his seemingly sudden decision to leave OutKick and founder Clay Travis.

Clay and our third partner, Sam Savage, misrepresented the business of OutKick. Both Clay and Sam told me directly (and my lawyer in writing) that Sam’s equity stake in OutKick was contingent on Sam investing $500,000. Shortly after I arrived at OutKick, my lawyer was told that things were going so well financially that Sam no longer needed to invest $500,000 to get an equity stake in OutKick.

EXCLUSIVE: @WhitlockJason opens up on his divorce with @ClayTravis and @OutKick — and whether his next move is to join @FoxNews or @glennbeck's @TheBlaze. Read Whitlock's first interview since leaving OutKick. https://t.co/2Mc1dHdrZu — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) February 11, 2021

Whitlock is a polarizing figure in sports media. It sounds like wherever he lands, he’ll be focused more on culture and race while also not abandoning his sports background.

Wherever he goes, reaction will follow.