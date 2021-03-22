Jay Bilas Says 1 College Basketball Rule In “Desperate Need Of Repair”

Big upsets aren’t the only tradition we’ve come to expect from the NCAA Tournament. Poor officiating is pretty much an annual controversy of the event. There’s one rule rearing its ugly head that ESPN’s Jay Bilas thinks needs tweaking.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Bilas said that the charge-block call in college basketball is in “desperate need of repair”. He called on the NCAA Rules Committee to fix it ASAP.

Bilas wouldn’t go so far as to call the Tournament “unwatchable” because of the rule. But he made it clear that it’s “maddening” to see it utilized the way it has.

“The charge-block call in the college game (which is rarely called a block) is in desperate need of repair,” Bilas wrote. “The Rules Committee needs to fix it. Nothing makes the game “unwatchable.” But, it’s maddening, for players, coaches, and fans.”

The charge-block call in the college game (which is rarely called a block) is in desperate need of repair. The Rules Committee needs to fix it. Nothing makes the game “unwatchable.” But, it’s maddening, for players, coaches, and fans. — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) March 22, 2021

Issues with the charge-block rule have been laid bare in several games this tournament. But what most find more frustrating than the rule itself is the amount of time NCAA officials spend reviewing it in replay.

There has to be some sort of middle ground that the Rules Committee can find so it doesn’t keep affecting the experience.

Unfortunately, any such change is unlikely to occur right in the middle of this NCAA Tournament. We may be stuck with it for a while.

Hopefully the controversy stays minimal until then.