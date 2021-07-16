Jay Williams Announces He Tested Positive, Won’t Work NBA Finals For ESPN

After being on the call for the first few games of the 2021 NBA Finals, circumstances have forced ESPN’s Jay Williams off the broadcast for the rest of the series.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Williams announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Williams, who said he was vaccinated, luckily says he is asymptomatic and is feeling good. However, he said that he cannot call the NBA Finals as a result.

“The last couple of days have been challenging for me,” Williams said in a video he posted. “But I wanted to be the first to tell you guys that you will not see me at Game 5, Game 6, or a potential Game 7 of the NBA Finals because I have tested positive for COVID.”

Williams pointed out that his young daughter is immunocompromised, so he and his wife have been sure to be hypersensitive during the pandemic. He said that his infection should serve as a reminder to everyone to remain diligent as the pandemic continues.

I am covid positive & will not be calling the @nba finals. I am ok & was fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/BrJIDzCq0E — Jay Williams (@RealJayWilliams) July 16, 2021

Jay Williams has found no shortage of people wishing him support and a quick recovery.

“Praying for your speedy recovery. This should serve as a wonderful lesson to those who are vaccinated. Just because you have received the vaccine does not mean you will not COVID !!!” one fan replied.

“Happy to hear you’re hunkered down and doing well. Get well soon, and enjoy the NBA finals from your new viewpoint,” wrote another.

“You’ll be a-ok Jay. I appreciate you thinking of others even though you feel ok. Kick back and watch on TV,” a third fan wrote.

Game 5 of the NBA Finals is Saturday at 9 p.m. EST and will air on ABC.

[Jay Williams]