Jay Williams Posts Heartfelt Message About ESPN’s Mike Golic

After spending over two decades with ESPN Radio, Mike Golic will be transitioning to a new role with the company. Golic will work as a college football analyst for ESPN once his time on Golic & Wingo comes to an end.

In an effort to revamp their radio programming, ESPN will introduce a new show that features Keyshawn Johnson, Zubin Mehenti and Jay Williams.

On Monday, Williams asked for some potential name suggestions for the show. One of his followers had a nasty response to the post, criticizing ESPN for removing Golic for a show that doesn’t even have a name yet.

Williams took the high road in his exchange with this fan. Instead of responding back with a rude tone, Williams applauded Golic for all that he’s accomplished with the company.

“I’ve spoken to Mike Golic and have expressed my admiration for him over the course of my ESPN career,” Williams wrote on Twitter. “He is legendary and one of the best. I nor Key or Z did any of this. I understand your frustration and hear you. We are here & just want to be positive.”

ESPN is expected to make a few more tweaks to its radio lineup in the future, so the new three-man show that will feature Johnson, Mehenti and Williams might only be a start.

Though it’s understandable that fans are upset about Golic leaving ESPN Radio, there’s absolutely no reason for people to criticize Williams’ new role.