Jeff Van Gundy Out For Game 1: NBA World Reacts

ESPN's presentation for Game 1 of the NBA Finals will look a bit different this Thursday night.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, lead analyst Jeff Van Gundy and insider Adrian Wojnarowski are both out for Game 1 due to COVID-19.

As for Mike Green, his status for Game 1 is up in the air. He was placed on the COVID list last week.

This is an unfortunate development for ESPN, but not necessarily a surprising one. Van Gundy didn't sound like himself during Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

"This isn't news to anyone who watched Game 7 of Celtics-Heat," David Gardner tweeted. "Jeff sounded like he wasn't gonna make it to the second half. Hope he's back soon."

"Least shocking development for anybody who listened to that Game 7 broadcast," one fan said.

Obviously, the timing of this dilemma isn't ideal for ESPN. The network will now have to operate its Finals coverage without one of its key personalities.

It's unclear how long Van Gundy will be out.

There's a chance Breen is cleared in time for tipoff. That'd be a huge boost for the network.

If Breen isn't cleared, Mark Jones will then call the game alongside Mark Jackson.

ABC will broadcast Game 1 of the Finals at 9 p.m. ET.