Jemele Hill Announces Details Of Her New TV Show

Former ESPN broadcasters Jemele Hill and Cari Champion are teaming up for a new weekly television talk show.

The program, entitled “Disruptors with Jemele Hill and Cari Champion,” will debut later this summer on Vice TV. It will initially run for eight episodes.

“The show aims to unpack the biggest topics and headlines of the week from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and business,” according to Variety. Hill acknowledged the news this afternoon on Twitter.

“Continuing my tradition of only hosting television shows with close friends … an announcement to share,” she wrote.

Hill left ESPN in February 2018 after more than a decade with the company as a columnist, host and podcaster. She made headlines in September 2017 for a series of tweets about President Donald Trump, one of which described him as a “white supremacist.”

Since October 2018, Hill has worked as a writer at The Atlantic. She also launched a podcast “Jemele Hill is Unbothered” on Spotify in 2019 and another called Way Down in the Hole on The Ringer in 2020.

Champion worked at ESPN from 2012 until earlier this year. She served as an anchor on SportsCenter and a host and moderator of First Take. Recently, she’s been a reporter for NBC’s “The Titan Games.”