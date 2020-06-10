Jemele Hill, Cari Champion Reportedly Nearing Deal For TV Show

ESPN has been in the headlines recently as the Worldwide Leader continues to reshuffle its broadcasts and attempt to cut salaries in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Fan-favorites like Adam Amin, Emmanuel Acho and Jonathan Vilma are reportedly leaving the network. With talent exiting the network, two former ESPN employees are reportedly in the mix for new jobs.

Jemele Hill and Cari Champion are reportedly getting behind the camera once again. This time, though, they’ll pair up for Vice, according to the report.

Bobby Burack and Ryan Glasspiegel of Outkick the Coverage reported Hill and Champion are “nearing” a new deal. The two will reportedly host an evening talkshow on Vice.

From the report:

Jemele Hill and Cari Champion are nearing a deal to host an evening talk show on Vice, sources tell Outkick. The show will air 30 minutes weekly. Discussions for the show’s start date are ongoing. It is likely that it will launch as soon as this summer.

Champion left the Worldwide Leader in February after her contract ran up.

In the immediate aftermath of her departure, she didn’t mention what she would be doing next. Just a few months later, she appears to have landed another hosting gig.

As for Jemele, she’s remained busy writing for The Atlantic and hosting a podcast on Spotify. Hill also worked with The Ringer on a podcast about The Wire – one of HBO’s most successful programs.