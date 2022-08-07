Jemele Hill Claps Back At Critic: Sports Media World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 26: Jemele Hill attends 'Spotify - Jemele Hill is Unbothered' at Gitano on March 26, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Spotify)

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill faces a lot of critics on social media.

This weekend, the former SportsCenter host decided to clap back at one.

Hill was criticized for no longer being on ESPN, but she had a pretty good response.

"I absolutely love it when @ESPN sports commentators lecture me on American history and values. Worked out great for @jemelehill," the critic wrote.

Hill responded: "::checks bank account:: #WellActually … it did."

Well played, Jemele.

"Word. Tell him, sister," one fan wrote.

"I absolutely love when trolls come for @jemelehill . She quickly snatches their edges and reminds them who she is," another fan wrote.

"Jemele don’t hurt ‘em!" another fan added.

Jemele Hill might no longer be on ESPN, but she's clearly still feeling pretty good about herself.