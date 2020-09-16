Jemele Hill Has 1 Question For The Big Ten Conference

In response to the Big Ten’s decision to change course and go through with fall football, Jemele Hill has a question for the conference.

Hill, a Big Ten alum (Michigan State), is certainly no stranger to asking tough questions and shaking the table. She did a little of that this afternoon.

Taking to Twitter, The Atlantic writer and former ESPN personality challenged the Big Ten’s priorities as well as college sports’ model of amateurism with her query.

“So will the daily testing in the Big Ten be available to all students or just the ones who have entire economies built off their free labor?” Hill said. “Asking for the students who pay tuition.”

Jemele is not the only person raising this point. The Big Ten is showing how much it values athletics by going forward with football while some of its schools are conducting remote learning or dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.

This shouldn’t a be a surprise, however. Money rules the world, particularly in college sports.

Financially, the Big Ten is much better off moving forward with its current plan and taking some heat for it than not playing at all.