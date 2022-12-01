Look: Jemele Hill Has Brutally Honest Admission On Joe Rogan

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

It was announced in October that Jemele Hill partnered with Spotify to expander her podcast and production company, the "Unbothered Network."

During an appearance on Sarah Spain's podcast this week, Hill opened up about her partnership with Spotify.

Hill said she's focused on developing her podcast network. She made it clear she won't use her platform at Spotify the way Joe Rogan does.

Rogan has one of the most popular podcasts in the entire world, but many people have complained about what he says on the show.

“I don’t know Joe Rogan, I’m not here for Joe Rogan," Hill said, via Awful Announcing. "He’s terrible. He irresponsibly uses his platform all the time. The way Spotify operates is it’s like the McDonald’s corporation. They just lend out franchises. Maybe it would be a different conversation if they had ever come to me and said you know what, you can’t say that, but they let Joe Rogan say whatever. That would be different, right? In their minds, they are just like we’re just the platform. Yes, we will clean up what we can but other than that, it’s out of our hands.

“They have given me the same treatment. If that were different, I’d say we have a problem here, but we don’t. On top of that, with me developing this podcast network for black women, that’s more important than Joe Rogan. It wouldn’t have made any sense for me to end the relationship with Spotify, which would have been very costly…and wanting to make sure this network got off the ground was very important to me. I’m not going to walk away from that for somebody I don’t know.”

Rogan signed a deal with Spotify that is reportedly worth over $200 million.

Fans of "The Joe Rogan Experience" receive a handful of new episodes each week.