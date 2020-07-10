On Friday afternoon, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski apologized to a United State senator for his comments in an email.

Senator Josh Hawley sent an email to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski criticizing the NBA for “refusing to support the United States Military.” Woj didn’t take kindly to the email.

He issued a two-word response that sent the sporting world into a frenzy. “F*** you,” Woj said in the email. Eventually, Woj released an apology to Hawley for his inappropriate response.

Not long after Wojnarowski’s apology, former ESPN host Jemele Hill weighed in. She didn’t see anything wrong with his response to the email.

“I been there, @wojespn. Some days they catch you right and some days they catch you wrong. Got your back, brother,” Hill said on Twitter.

Woj issued an apology for his response to the email.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” he said on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

ESPN also issued a statement, making it clear Woj’s conduct was unacceptable.

Hill started as a national columnist at ESPN before landing her own show. She remained with the company until early 2018.