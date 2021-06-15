Jemele Hill Has Telling Admission On Her ESPN Departure

Since leaving ESPN in 2018, Jemele Hill has not shied away from expressing how stifled she felt at the end of her time with the Worldwide Leader.

Hill was with ESPN as a writer, host and anchor for more than a decade. The final months of her tenure were largely defined by her tweets labeling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist” and her suspension for comments made after Jerry Jones said he would suspend any player who “disrespected” the flag.

By the time Hill was done at ESPN, it was clear that she and the network would be better off parting ways. It seems like the 45-year-old journalist would agree with that sentiment based off her tweet this afternoon.

In response to a tweet from Sports Illustrated‘s Rohan Nadkarni asking if anything in adulthood can compare to the last day of school feeling as a child, Hill said “her last day as a SportsCenter anchor” fit the bill.

My last day as a SportsCenter anchor — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) June 15, 2021

Keep in mind, Hill recently called out ESPN’s social media activity and made a Shawshank Redemption reference to Dan Le Batard when he announced he was leaving the company last year.

It’s quite obvious that Hill, who currently writes for The Atlantic, hosts multiple podcasts and will have a role with Le Batard’s new Meadowlark Media company, does not regret moving away from ESPN.