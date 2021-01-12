The Spun

Jemele Hill Is Reportedly In Discussions For Notable Company

Jemele Hill attends the boxing match between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 01: Journalist Jemele Hill attends the Heavyweight Championship of The World "Wilder vs. Fury" Premiere at Staples Center on December 01, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Former ESPN radio personality Dan Le Batard and president John Skipper are reportedly targeting Jemele Hill for a roll at their new startup media company.

According to Mike McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Le Batard and Skipper are partnering on a progressive sports media company, described as “the strategic opposite of Clay Travis’ Outkick.” Hill is one of their top targets, per McCarthy.

Hill, who currently co-hosts the Vice TV talk show “Stick to Sports,” with another ex-ESPNer, Cari Champion, confirmed she has spoken with Skipper about working with the company.

“We’re trying to figure out the most productive way to work together,” Hill told Front Office Sports. “Both John and Dan know I have such a deep level of respect for them. So me working with them again always felt like it was inevitable.”

In addition to cohosting her show on Vice, Hill has her own Spotify podcast and production company and also writes for The Atlantic.

She spent more than a decade at ESPN in a variety of roles. In 2017, Hill made headlines for calling President Donald Trump a “white supremacist.”


