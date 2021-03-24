Jemele Hill Has A New Role With Dan Le Batard’s Media Company

In January, Jemele Hill admitted that it felt “inevitable” that she would work with Dan Le Batard again, in some capacity. That quote came soon after the news that the former ESPN star was launching a new media company with former ESPN president John Skipper.

The company, Meadowlark Media, has since been announced. Now, we know how Hill will fit in with the plans. She is one of two major personalities teaming up with Le Batard and company as creative advisors.

Hill and Mike Schur, who came up as a writer for Saturday Night Live and The Office before going on to create hit shows including Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, will both help the new media company with generating content ideas and consulting on existing projects. Both were frequent guests on Le Batard’s ESPN radio show.

“This is a partnership that made too much sense. Skipper was one of my biggest champions while at ESPN and I have such deep, unconditional respect for Dan and greatly admire his boundless creativity,” Hill said in Meadowlark’s press release on the partnership. “At this stage in my career, I just want to be aligned with creative people who are like-minded. That doesn’t mean we always have to agree, but there is a core belief system that we share. This partnership checks every box for me.”

Well, well, well … the band is getting back together. Looking forward to working with old friends and new. https://t.co/cJQZ3CirZS — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) March 24, 2021

Jemele Hill has had no shortage of projects since leaving ESPN. She now writes for The Atlantic, hosts multiple podcasts for Spotify and The Ringer, hosts Vice’s weekly TV show Stick To Sports with fellow ex-ESPN host Cari Champion, and has her own production company, Lodge Freeway Media.

That company now has a first-look deal with Le Batard and Skipper’s Meadowlark Media for all sports-related projects, giving the company the right of first refusal on them.

Schur dove into the Dan Le Batard universe when visiting with the Miami-based radio show in 2018 to write a feature piece for Slate. The sitcom titan has been a close Le Batard ally since.

“Three years ago, I flew to Miami to write an article about Dan, Stu, and the Shipping Container of Frightened Refugees responsible for the best sports radio show in America,” Schur said in the release. “At the end of the experience, I found myself convinced that they have built something very special – both with the issues they discuss and the way they discuss them.”

Meadowlark Media recently announced one of its first projects, beyond Le Batard’s ongoing podcast. Comedian Hank Azaria will be bringing his character Jim Brockmire, from the IFC sitcom Brockmire, to a new interview-based podcast.

