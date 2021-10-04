Jemele Hill Reacts To Comments By ESPN’s Sage Steele

ESPN’s Sage Steele has made headlines for mostly-controversial reasons this past week, sparking a reaction from Jemele Hill on Monday morning.

Steele came out in opposition of ESPN’s vaccine mandate for employees, but got the shot(s) anyways. She then talked at length about how women dress and the reactions they subsequently receive.

“When you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you put that outfit on too,” Steele said during an episode of Uncut with Jay Cutler.

Another week, another head-turning comment from Steele. Even Hill, a former ESPN employee, can’t believe it.

“I didn’t want to do it,” Steele said regarding getting vaccinated. “But I work for a company that mandates it and I had until September 30 to get it done or I’m out.

“…I respect everyone’s decision, I really do, but to mandate it is, um, sick. And it’s scary to me in many ways. But I have a job, a job that I love, and frankly, a job that I need, but again, I love it. I’m not surprised it got to this point, especially with Disney, a global company…but it was actually emotional.”

Steele still works at ESPN, for now. She obliged with the vaccine mandate to stay with the company.

Hill, meanwhile, left ESPN years ago to explore other career paths.