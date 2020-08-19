Jemele Hill Reacts To Former Co-Host Michael Smith’s New Gig

Former ESPN personality Michael Smith has just landed a new gig in the sports media industry. On Wednesday, the news broke that he’ll co-host a new show alongside Michael Holley on NBCUniversal’s new Peacock streaming platform.

NBCUniversal is hoping to expand its sports channel on the Peacock platform. Adding marquee names like Smith will definitely help the company achieve that goal.

The new show that is set to launch in September is called Brother From Another. It’s the latest job for Smith since departing from ESPN back in 2019. He’s most famously known for his time on SportsCenter and His & Hers with Jemele Hill.

Hill posted a short but sweet message for her former colleague on social media, saying “So happy and proud for these two.”

Smith clearly sounds excited about the new show with Holley. He revealed the thought process behind the show’s name and how he expects to treat each guest.

“We want this show and the conversations between us and with our guests to feel relatable — literally,” Smith told Variety. “As in, if you’re giving us time out of your day, then you’re family to us.”

Although the current chemistry between Smith and Holley might not be as strong as Smith’s relationship was with Hill, the two have history working together. They both worked for the Boston Globe two decades ago.

An official date for the first episode of Brother From Another hasn’t been released just yet.