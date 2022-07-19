Jemele Hill Reacts To What Jim Harbaugh Said About Abortion

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Jemele Hill speaks onstage during OZY Fest 2018 at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on July 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Ozy Media)

This past Sunday, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh attended the Plymouth Right to Life event.

While at this pro-life event, Harbaugh shared his thoughts on abortion and why he's against it.

“In God’s plan, each unborn human truly has a future filled with potential, talent, dreams and love,” Harbaugh said, via the Detroit Free Press. “I have living proof in my family, my children, and the many thousands that I’ve coached that the unborn are amazing gifts from God to make this world a better place. To me, the right choice is to have the courage to let the unborn be born.”

Jemele Hill called out Harbaugh on Twitter, revealing why she's totally against his stance on this subject.

"This might be a difficult concept for Jim Harbaugh or any anti-choice person to grasp … but if you don’t want an abortion, just don’t get one," Hill tweeted. "Not that hard.":

Hill isn't the only person who feels this way. On the other hand, there are most likely a lot of people who agree with Harbaugh.

There have been a lot of debates about abortion laws over the past few weeks because the U.S. Supreme Court recently overturned Roe v. Wade.