Jemele Hill Reveals Whether She, Cari Champion Were Joking With “Racist” Question To Jake Paul

Jemele Hill and Cari Champion have never shied away from controversy. But in the wake of the controversy created from their “racist” question to YouTube star Jake Paul, Hill has addressed the theory that she was joking.

Taking to Twitter this morning, Hill responded to a fan who thought that their interview with Paul seemed a little more light-hearted. Hill said that she and Champion were, in fact, just joking and finds the fallout pretty funny.

“We were,” Hill wrote. “I’m now laughing that people actually thought we were serious.”

In fairness, watching the clip in its full context does seem to show they weren’t treating it as a serious question. Hill and Champion immediately started laughing after Hill asked the question.

We were. I’m now laughing that people actually thought we were serious. https://t.co/mZlsmRrzps — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) December 9, 2020

As much fun as Hill and Champion may be having with the question, they knew what the reaction would be. In this social climate nobody asks a question like that and not immediately be raked over the coals by reactionaries.

Granted, Jemele Hill probably doesn’t care too much what reactionaries think. But given everything that’s happened in 2020, and given how on-edge we all are, this “joke” was in bad taste.

There are better ways for Jemele Hill and Cari Champion to achieve their social justice goals without baiting their opponents with bad jokes all the time. They might not take their words seriously 24/7, but a lot of other people do.

In the end, joke or no joke, it was a silly question and one we shouldn’t take seriously. But thousands or even millions of people will – and therein lies the problem.