ESPN Makes Big Announcement About Reporter Jen Lada

ESPN features reporter and host Jen Lada will be sticking with the network for the foreseeable future. She and ESPN have signed a multiyear extension.

Lada appears on a variety of ESPN programming, including College GameDay, Outside The Lines, E:60, and SportsCenter. She recently won a Sports Emmy award for her feature about former Washington State quarterback Tyler Hilinski, and the “Hilinski’s Hope” foundation started in his honor.

“Jen makes so many important contributions to ESPN, including high-quality storytelling which reaches across various sports, including college football,” ESPN vice president Seth Markman said in the company’s release about her extension. “The impact of the stories she’s highlighted not only showcase her talents but show how important she is to the team.”

Lada is adding radio host to her extensive list of roles with the Worldwide Leader. She will host the morning show Jen, Gabe and Chewy on ESPN Milwaukee from 7-9 a.m. CT.

ESPN reporter & host @JenLada signs multiyear extension Versatile 2x Sports Emmy Award winner will continue to contribute to ESPN's storytelling across multiple shows & platforms including @CollegeGameDay, @OTLonESPN, @E60, #SCFeatured & @ESPNRadiohttps://t.co/XA584PMTuk pic.twitter.com/Z9ikKvCQFk — ESPN Front Row (@ESPNFrontRow) September 11, 2020

“I appreciate that ESPN values my talent and contributions. It’s been such an unusual year, but through all the uncertainty, I think we’ve seen the importance of documenting the details,” Jen Lada said in the ESPN release. “To inform and educate while encouraging dialogue, understanding, and empathy.”

“A compelling, well-told story has the power to connect people, and it’s not a job I take lightly. I truly appreciate people trusting me with their journeys and the opportunity to continue telling meaningful stories on our many platforms.”

We spoke to Jen Lada earlier this summer about her work at ESPN, her recent move back to Milwaukee, her favorite parts about contributing to College GameDay, and much more. Check out that Q&A here.

[ESPN]