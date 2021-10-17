The Spun

Jenny Dell Addresses Her Viral ‘Burrito Throw’ Moment

CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell wants to set the record straight about her viral breakfast burrito toss from earlier today.

During this afternoon’s Auburn-Arkansas game in Fayetteville, Dell had to throw a burrito into the crowd as part of a segment. Her first toss came in hot, as she didn’t quite get the trajectory and distance on it that she wanted.

Given another opportunity, Dell launched one further back into the section.

Tonight, the veteran reporter cleared the air about her burrito toss and addressed those who made fun of her initial attempt.

  1. My husband played #MLB.
  2. It was a bullet. Be impressed.
  3. My second throw was legit.
  4. I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time.

Dell is a good sport. We’re hoping whoever was in the way of her first throw had his or her eyes open and was paying attention.

Otherwise, they might have caught a burrito to the face.

