Jenny Dell Addresses Her Viral ‘Burrito Throw’ Moment

CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell wants to set the record straight about her viral breakfast burrito toss from earlier today.

During this afternoon’s Auburn-Arkansas game in Fayetteville, Dell had to throw a burrito into the crowd as part of a segment. Her first toss came in hot, as she didn’t quite get the trajectory and distance on it that she wanted.

Given another opportunity, Dell launched one further back into the section.

When u trying to watch Auburn Arkansas and get smoked in the face by a breakfast burrito pic.twitter.com/Nokvrf0l7V — Ted Buddy 🏀🏈 (@TedBuddy8) October 16, 2021

Tonight, the veteran reporter cleared the air about her burrito toss and addressed those who made fun of her initial attempt.

My husband played #MLB. It was a bullet. Be impressed. My second throw was legit. I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time.

For those passing around my burrito “toss” video— there are a few things I want to make clear…

1. My husband played #MLB.

2. It was a bullet. Be impressed.

3. My second throw was legit.

4. I haven’t laughed that hard in a long time 😂 — Jenny Dell (@JennyDell_) October 17, 2021

Dell is a good sport. We’re hoping whoever was in the way of her first throw had his or her eyes open and was paying attention.

Otherwise, they might have caught a burrito to the face.