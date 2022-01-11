Jenny Taft Is Reportedly Expected To Leave “Undisputed”

Current Fox Sports host and sideline reporter Jenny Taft is reportedly finalizing a new deal to stay with the company.

However, she’ll be changing roles slightly – leaving as host of “Undisputed.” Taft is the sideline reporter for FOX’s top college football broadcast team alongside play-by-play man Gus Johnson and analyst Joel Klatt.

According to a report from Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post, she’s expected to focus on her role as a sideline reporter. The report noted her conflict with Skip Bayless was not the reason for the change.

Here’s more from the New York Post:

While Taft had two viral moments of friction with Skip Bayless in the past several months — one involving Lincoln Riley, another about Mike McCarthy’s physical fitness and whether that impacts his leadership abilities — a source was adamant that this was not the reason she is leaving the show.

The report also noted that FOX has the World Cup in the next few months. Taft hasn’t been named as a reporter for the World Cup yet, but that could be coming in the near future.

With the World Cup and college football on her plate, hosting “Undisputed” doesn’t really fit. She’s also expecting a baby girl in the next few months.

Jenny Taft has plenty on her plate. Arguing with Skip Bayless in the morning doesn’t need to add extra weight.