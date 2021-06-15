Champion James Holzhauer has leveraged his historic success on Jeopardy! into a job in the sports media world.

Per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Holzhauer is the newest member of The Athletic team. He’ll serve as a columnist zeroing in on sports betting.

“Jeopardy’s James Holzhauer will be writing a sports betting column for The Athletic, according to a source,” Marchand wrote on Twitter.

Holzhauer is obviously famous for his 32-game win streak on Jeopardy!. But you may not know he’s also heavily invested in the sports gambling world. He’ll soon take his knowledge and advice to The Athletic, per Marchand.

In his appearances on Jeopardy!, James Holzhauer has won over $2.4 million. He trails only Ken Jennings as highest earner on Jeopardy!.

Sports betting popularity is obviously spreading like wildfire. It’s a smart move by The Athletic to bring in someone like Holzhauer to advance the subject.

It’ll be interesting to see what Holzhauer zeros in on in his new column. Will he focus solely on the major sports? Will he address only straight-up odds? The possibilities are endless, which is what makes it such an interesting venture.

We look forward to what Holzhauer has in store as the newest columnist for The Athletic.