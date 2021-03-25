On Thursday night, veteran play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz made a major decision regarding his future in media.

Several months ago, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported that Nantz wanted to meet or exceed the deal given to his partner on NFL broadcasts, Tony Romo. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback is reportedly earning around $17 million per year.

Nantz was reportedly considering offers from both ESPN and CBS in order to maximize his salary. Although the Worldwide Leader made a hard run at Nantz, he’s decided to stick with CBS.

According to a report from John Ourand of the Sports Business Journal, Nantz agreed to a new deal with CBS.

From the report:

Jim Nantz will remain at CBS Sports for many more years. The network’s top announcer signed a new deal to stay at the network for an undisclosed number of years, according to both CBS Sports and Nantz’s agent Sandy Montag. While CBS Sports and Montag confirmed the deal, both declined to provide specifics about it, including the contract’s length or his new salary. Nantz’s current deal, which is believed to pay him $6.5 million per year, was due to expire this spring.

Nantz isn’t going anywhere any time soon. Along with his stellar play-by-play calls on the gridiron, Nantz is a major part of CBS’ golf coverage as well.

He was due for a pay raise and looks to finally have cashed in.