Jim Nantz Discusses How Many More Years He Wants To Call The Masters

It may be November, but it is Masters week. That means Jim Nantz will be on the call for CBS, something he’s done since 1986.

Per Front Office Sports, Nantz had previously discussed hitting the benchmark of calling 50 Masters for CBS. He’d have to be on the call through 2035, when he’ll be 75.

“I used to joke around in speaking engagements: I know my retirement date already. God willing, my health stays well, and CBS willing, that April 8, 2035, would be the way I would love to close out my career,” he said. Now, he’s looking well beyond that.

“But here we are all of a sudden and that’s now well within sight. I’m feeling really young. Got a couple of young kids who are 4 and 6 years old. That date is way too close for me to be talking about retirement. So I would like to push it out for another, who knows, several years at least.”

At 61, Jim Nantz is very much at the top of his game, calling everything from the NFL to March Madness for CBS. Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy cites Hubie Brown, Lee Corso, and Dick Vitale, all over 80, as examples that Nantz could still call games for decades to come. It sounds like when he does start to wind down, The Masters will be the last event he chooses to give up.

Nantz said he’s got the “same kind of intensity running” through his veins as he did when dreaming of the Masters 50 years ago. “I don’t want to let go of it. So scratch the retirement talk in ’35. Let’s just see how long we can go,” he said.

Hopefully he gets some more legendary Masters moments to call this weekend. After one round of the tournament, it is shaping up to be a good one.

