Jim Nantz Throws Shade At Thursday Night: NFL World Reacts

AUGUSTA, GA - APRIL 06: Jim Nantz, CBS Sportscaster, is seen on set during the first round of the 2017 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2017 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Despite the massive makeover that Thursday Night Football on Amazon Prime Video got this year, the product on the field has left a lot to be desired.

Unfortunately for Amazon, they're quickly becoming the butt of jokes. With the last two games being among the lowest-scoring of the season, even CBS' Jim Nantz is starting to jab at them.

Nantz is on the call for today's big Bills-Chiefs game, but there wasn't a ton of action in the first half. At one point, his broadcast partner Tony Romo noted that there weren't many highlight plays to talk about. That prompted Nantz to have some fun at Thursday's expense:

“Is this Sunday afternoon or Thursday night?” Nantz joked.

Needless to say, NFL fans are having fun with that comment. Just about everyone was knocked dead by that one.

It's not really controversial to say that the last few weeks of Thursday Night Football have been rough. The last two games have been low-scoring affairs, while the Week 4 game featured a terrifying head injury to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa that is still talked about three weeks later.

This week's game isn't looking like it's going to be as fun as it could have been either. It'll be the Arizona Cardinals against the New Orleans Saints - two teams that have struggled pretty hard through the first few weeks.

Will Thursday Night Football improve its reputation by year's end?