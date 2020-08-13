Jimmy Johnson Makes Decision On FOX NFL Sunday Broadcast

At 77 years of age, FOX NFL Sunday contributor Jimmy Johnson is close to the high-risk threshold for COVID-19.

With that in mind, the Hall of Fame head coach has had a tough decision to make about joining his longtime broadcast team on NFL Sundays. Today he came to his final decision.

Taking to Twitter, Johnson announced that he will not travel to FOX’s studio in Los Angeles for NFL coverage. He will, however, continue to contribute to the broadcast remotely.

“After much consideration , and with the full support of FOX Sports, I’ve decided not to travel to L.A. studio for FOX NFL SUNDAY for the time being due to the pandemic,” Johnson wrote. “I will still contribute to the broadcast and I can’t wait to talk football with my guys remotely!”

Johnson has been a mainstay on FOX NFL Sunday since its inception in 1994. He was a part of the show’s debut after his contentious departure from the Dallas Cowboys, but left in 1996 to coach the Miami Dolphins.

After resigning from the Dolphins in 1999, Johnson was welcomed back to the program in 2002. He has been a part of the weekly broadcast team ever since.

Johnson was set to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this summer. But the pandemic has forced the Hall of Fame to push off the induction ceremony to a later date.

Stay healthy, Coach!