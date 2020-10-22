Joe Buck Explains What Happened With Leaked Flyover Comments

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman went viral this week for appearing to mock the pregame flyover before the Buccaneers-Packers game. On Thursday, the famous play-by-play broadcaster provided some context on what actually happened in the booth last weekend.

The most interesting remark regarding the flyover came from Aikman, who said “That stuff [flyovers] ain’t happening with a Kamala-Biden ticket. I’ll tell you that right now, partner.”

Aikman recently released a statement on his flyover comments, tweeting “I love a flyover but It was odd to see one over a mostly empty stadium but I am an unwavering patriot that loves this country, has always respected our flag, supported the men and women in the armed forces as well as those in uniform who serve & protect and for anyone to suggest otherwise doesn’t know me, my beliefs or what I have stood for my entire life.”

Regardless of your stance on Buck and Aikman’s comments, it turns out that clip should have never been leaked. Buck revealed on his podcast, ‘Daddy Issues,’ that FOX is investigating the incident to find out who sold the audio clip.

Additionally, Buck said these comments took place before FOX’s rehearsal. They weren’t actually caught on hot mics.

Here’s what Buck said on his podcast, via the New York Post:

“This was before our rehearsal … it was clipped by someone along the chain…. They are narrowing down who clipped and sold it,” Buck said. “They will find out who it is because that specific shot of that flyover, which I personally thought was old and a tape … it was actually live but it was not a Fox shot. They know whose shot that was and it was well before the game.”

Buck explained on his podcast that he and Aikman were reiterating what they heard from their crew the night before the game. Neither broadcaster was mocking the military.

“So I see this, and Troy in the microphone is repeating something that he heard the night before from an unnamed person on our crew,” Buck said. “This person happens to be very far left and said, ‘Well, under Biden-Harris, you know that’s not going to happen,’ and Troy was repeating that watching the flyover.

“So they clipped that as if he’s saying that and as if he’s a Harris-Biden fan. But he’s repeating something that somebody said the night before, which is unbelievable. If you know Troy at all, he was being 100-percent sarcastic. Repeating for the person in the truck to hear, like ‘Ha, ha, ha.’

“And then I go into a 1950s voice, like, ‘There’s your hard-earned tax dollars at work,’ or whatever…”

Hopefully all this hysteria surrounding this situation will disappear over the weekend. Besides, it’s not like Aikman and Buck are going anywhere.