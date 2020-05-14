Joe Buck Clarifies What He Said About FOX’s Plans For NFL Games

On Wednesday, Joe Buck made headlines for his appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, discussing the state of the 2020 NFL season. Per Sports Business Journal media writer John Ourand, Buck said that FOX would work on pumping in appropriate crowd noise, and potentially virtual fans in the stands to bring some normalcy to broadcasts, if fans aren’t able to attend.

“It’s pretty much a done deal,” Buck said on the radio show. “I think whoever is going to be at that control is going to have to be really good at their job and be realistic with how a crowd would react depending on what just happened on the field. So it’s really important.”

We’re entering truly uncharted territory with basically everything in sports. We’ve already seen the impact of empty arenas for UFC broadcasts, where you can hear instructions coming from trainers, and fighters are taking advice from TV analysts mid-fight. The NFL won’t necessarily have those same issues, but a lack of crowd noise would be weird for players, viewers, and as Joe Buck says, broadcasters. He says having some noise is vital for his job doing play-by-play.

Buck isn’t thrilled with some of the coverage of his statements, including the idea that FOX has locked in on its plans for the broadcasts. Rather, he says everything is up in the air and a work in progress. He called out one headline on Twitter, and then went on to explain the situation further.

Amazing the headline doesn’t match what I said. Didn’t think that happened at places like SI. I’ve been saying for over a month, including on HBO in April, that some ambient crowd noise under a broadcast is a simple, necessary tool to normalize the viewing experience at home…. https://t.co/6JY11ZcGZU — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

He went on to give a lengthy explanation of the situation. The full text:

There is no “traditional” take on this topic. It’s new territory. Hoping stadiums are full and all is normal. If not, then it’s a blank canvas. All networks will try to make it look and sound as normal as possible. It could lead to unprecedented, thrilling access. Who knows? But Crowd reactions are an enormous piece of the TV puzzle. All reactions by a crowd are valuable and to be used – as far as I know. I use it as much as I can and still keep my job. Big moments like the Minn. Miracle are MADE on tv because of the crowd noise. It doesn’t have to be over the top. But something has to be there. Contrary to the misleading headline at SI and other places – I said FOX is WORKING on virtual fans. They are working everyday on ANYTHING to make our shows the best on TV. That’s exciting to me, and I am thankful. Some ideas will work and some won’t. That’s the nature of WORKING on something. It’s uncharted water. It could be a very exciting time in network TV coverage. I can’t wait to see how it all plays out. Praying for a SAFE return to a stadium near you for all involved.

Buck shared a Los Angeles Times article from last week, showing that other networks are in the same boat.

This ran in the LA Times last week. It’s ALL a work in progress. pic.twitter.com/ugv437cSkf — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

More from LAST WEEK in the LA Times from the great @LATimesfarmer pic.twitter.com/QAq8NXtJxC — Joe Buck (@Buck) May 14, 2020

So nothing is final yet, but networks are investigating options to bring the best possible experience, in the event that we don’t have fans at NFL games this year. Right now, that’s all that anyone can do.

