Joe Buck Has Brutally Honest Admission On His Career

Whether you like Joe Buck or not – and we know there are plenty of people in the latter category – the man has become one of the most recognizable voices in the NFL thanks to decades of work on Sundays.

Buck has accomplished much during his time in the broadcast booth. But of all the things he’s done, there was one that he hid from the world – until now.

In a recent interview with the SmartLess comedy podcast, Buck admitted that there have been times where he couldn’t hold it in during a game. He confessed that he may have relieved himself while in the middle of a touchdown call.

“I have peed in a bottle while calling an NFL touchdown,” Buck revealed.

Needless to say, NFL fans couldn’t contain themselves. Many are wondering whether he longtime broadcast partner Troy Aikman was there when it happened:

“Hopefully Troy had his back turned,” one user replied.

“I wonder what Troy aikman thought about that,” wrote another.

Others have said that this revelation has greatly improved their opinions of Joe Buck:

“Perfect time to mention that I have said I hated listening to Joe Buck call games many times before but I was wrong and Joe Buck is the f-g man,” one fan wrote.

“The one cool thing about Joe Buck,” wrote another.

Joe Buck is clearly a man of many talents.