Joe Buck Shares How He’d Relax With Troy Aikman In The Booth

A lot of people admit to using some liquid courage to calm down and take the edge off in pressure-filled moments. Joe Buck is one of them.

Now, the image of Harry Doyle in Major League drunk off Jack Daniels in the booth is a clear exaggeration. But as Buck made clear in a recent episode of “The Colin Cowherd Podcast,” a little libation can be helpful to keep a broadcaster grounded during major events.

Buck said he’s had a beer solo during games in the past and has also shared some much higher-level alcohol with his longtime FOX partner Troy Aikman.

“I went through a couple years where, in the first inning of every postseason baseball game, I had the runner go get the biggest beer the stadium sold,” Buck explained. “And I had it sitting there, and I would sip it from time-to-time to remind myself to relax and have fun. I’m just doing a game.

“And I brought that over to football, but because Troy is a man of finer tastes, beer somehow became tequila, Grand Marnier and grapefruit juice. We haven’t done it in a long time now, but it was good for a stretch and I feel like it’s a good mental trigger to just chill and remind yourself that you’re not refueling an F-16 in mid-flight. You’re doing a sporting event, and if you treat it like anything other than that, you’re doing yourself a disservice.”

The secret to a relaxing broadcast? @Buck shares what has worked for him. pic.twitter.com/ODvhkuYZj1 — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) February 15, 2021

So there you have it, young broadcasters. A little booze might help you stay on your game.

Just don’t go overboard like Howard Cosell.