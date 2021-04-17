Another Major Sports Figure Will Reportedly Guest Host Jeopardy!

Believe it or not, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only sports figure making a guest appearance on Jeopardy! this year.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, FOX broadcaster Joe Buck will be a celebrity guest host for Jeopardy! later this year.

Guest hosts usually remain on the show for one or two weeks, but it’s unclear how Buck will be behind the podium. Marchand believes that Buck’s stint as the host of Jeopardy! will begin in the middle of summer.

It’s also worth mentioning that Buck will be trying out for the permanent job, according to Marchand. This tryout will not affect Buck’s schedule when it comes to calling MLB and NFL games.

NEWS: Joe Buck will be a guest host on "Jeopardy!" trying out for the permanent job, The Post has learned.https://t.co/d0QohnaBO8 — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 17, 2021

So far the list of guests hosts on Jeopardy! includes Katie Couric, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Ken Jennings, Mike Richards and Aaron Rodgers.

We’ll most likely see Anderson Cooper, Bill Whitaker, Mayim Bialik, Savannah Guthrie and Dr. Sanjay Gupta audition for the role before Buck.

What makes Buck such an intriguing option is his distinct voice. Whether you love him or not, Buck has produced so many memorable calls during his broadcasting career. Maybe he has what it takes to become the permanent successor to the late Alex Trebek.

How do you think Buck will perform during his stint as the guest host?