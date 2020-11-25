Joy Taylor: In Photos, What To Know About Colin Cowherd’s Sidekick

The Herd with Colin Cowherd is one of the divisive sports talk shows in the country, with show host Colin Cowherd frequently infuriating almost every fanbase with his hot takes. But The Herd isn’t a one-man show. It also stars Joy Taylor.

Taylor is often there to temper some of Cowherd’s hotter takes. Many times she has been the voice of reason when Cowherd makes one of his many bizarre statements.

But who is Joy Taylor and how did she come to essentially co-star with one of the most polarizing voices in sports media?

Anyone who’s followed FOX Sports knows that she’s been a presence with the network for several years. But her role with FOX is the culmination of a decade of hard work climbing the ranks of the sports media industry.

How did Joy Taylor rise to prominence?

Born in Pittsburgh, Taylor went to college at Barry University in Florida, where she got her B.A. in Communications in 2009. While in college, she got her start in sports media, hosting her own radio show, “The Noise,” and managing the school’s radio station. Taylor also became a member of the prestigious Lambda Pi Eta honor society and won the Dwight Lauderdale Scholarship.

After graduating, Taylor spent several years working as an executive producer at 790 AM The Ticket in Miami. She soon graced the network as a co-host on the morning drive Zaslow and Joy Show. From there she joined CBSSports.com, hosting Fantasy Football Today and Thursday Night Live.

When did she join FOX Sports?

In 2016, Joy Taylor made her permanent move to FOX Sports, where she started out as the moderator on Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, the network’s top debate show.

Taylor worked in that role for two years before moving to The Herd, giving her exposure on both TV and radio once more. She has settled into the role nicely, always making the guests feel welcome and tempering Cowherd where needed.

Since joining FOX Sports, Taylor has also hosted “The Hang” on Facebook Live, as well as her “Maybe I’m Crazy” podcast.

How much is Taylor worth now?

Taylor has done pretty well for herself in the 11 years since she graduated. She now has a net worth of $1 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Is Joy Taylor married?

Joy Taylor is currently single, but that wasn’t the case until recently.

Taylor married former baseball player Richard Gianotti in 2016. But the marriage didn’t last long with the couple divorcing in 2017.

Giannoti has since moved into asset management, serving as President and Financial Adviser at Athlete Asset Management at Global Wealth Management. He has not remarried since the divorce either.

Taylor then began dating former NBA star and Phoenix Suns head coach Earl Watson, and got engaged in 2018. However, the two split in November 2019.

Isn’t her brother an NFL star?

Former NFL star, but yes. Joy Taylor’s older brother by 13 years is none other than Hall of Fame linebacker Jason Taylor, one of the greatest players in Miami Dolphins history and a feared pass rusher throughout the 2000s.

A third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins in 1997, Taylor exploded onto the scene in 2000 with 14.5 sacks, earning First-Team All-Pro honors and his first of six Pro Bowls.

Between 2000 and 2007, Taylor recorded 100.5 sacks, leading the league with 18.5 in 2002. He was a master at forcing fumbles and recovering them, recording 46 forced fumbles and 29 recoveries during his career.

But Jason Taylor was at his best at taking down the quarterback. His 139.5 sacks are the seventh most in NFL history, and helped him earn first ballot Hall of Fame induction in 2017.

Super Bowl glory eluded Taylor during his time with the Dolphins though. With Tom Brady and the Patriots dominating the AFC East for most of his career, he appeared in only six playoff games for the Dolphins. He never recorded a postseason sack.

Ironically, he had his deepest playoff run in 2010, during his one-off season with the arch-rival New York Jets. The Jets made it to the AFC Championship Game, but lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Is Joy Taylor on social media?

Taylor enjoys a sizable social media audience with 378,000 followers on Instagram and another 194,000 followers on Twitter. She’s very active on both, promoting her many projects on Instagram while sharing news stories on Twitter.

Her “Maybe I’m Crazy” podcast has over 16,000 subscribers on YouTube, with guests ranging from NFL stars like Reggie Bush and Michael Vick to film and TV stars like Danny Trejo and Frank Caliendo.

What is she up to now?

Joy Taylor continues her work at FOX, on The Herd, with her podcast and on a number of other ventures. She has accomplished quite a lot for someone so young relative to the rest of the industry.

It feels like it’s only a matter of time before she starts seeing an even bigger role somewhere in sports media.