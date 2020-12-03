Katie Nolan Appears To React To The Dan Le Batard News

On Thursday morning, it was reported that Dan Le Batard will leave ESPN this upcoming January. This news isn’t exactly a shocker, but that doesn’t mean his colleagues won’t be upset about his departure.

Le Batard is famously known for his radio show on ESPN, which is the perfect blend of sports and comedy. Additionally, he’s a big part of ESPN’s afternoon TV programming due to his contributions on Highly Questionable.

Unfortunately the writing was on the wall for Le Batard’s departure from ESPN. Tension grew between the two parties after Le Batard’s producer, Chris Cote, was part of the company’s widespread layoffs. Le Batard wasn’t happy that ESPN didn’t consult with him about the move before it happened.

Although it’s probably better for ESPN and Le Batard to go their own ways at this point, there are plenty of employees for the Worldwide Leader In Sports that are heartbroken by the news that he’ll leave ESPN in January.

Katie Nolan, who has been on Highly Questionable countless times over the past few years, tweeted “WELP EVERYTHING OFFICIALLY SUCKS AND IS BAD.”

Le Batard and Nolan had a great working relationship at ESPN, and we’d have to imagine they’ll stay in touch even when they’re no longer co-workers.

While most people are upset the Le Batard era at ESPN is coming to an end, Le Batard is grateful for his time with the company.

“In short, thank you, Disney and ESPN, for a quarter century of absurd blessings,” Le Batard said. “To our loyal army of concerned fans, and to everyone who walked along and played an instrument in our Marching Band to Nowhere, know that it is a very exciting time for us, not a sad one. And that you’ll be hearing our laughter again soon enough.”

Le Batard’s final show with ESPN is currently set for January 4.