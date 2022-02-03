The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Katie Nolan Has Landed A New Sports Media Gig

2nd Annual espnW Summit NYCNEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 28: In this screen grab, Katie Nolan speaks during the 2nd Annual espnW Summit NYC on May 28, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

A few months ago, Katie Nolan announced her departure from ESPN following speculation about her future with the company.

After taking a few months away from the media landscape, she’s diving back in. On Thursday afternoon, NBC hired Nolan to create daily short-form content, which will be distributed across linear and digital platforms.

“We are excited to welcome Katie to Team NBC Olympics, where her unique storytelling ability will be utilized across multiple platforms,” said Rebecca Chatman, Vice President and Coordinating Producer of NBC Olympics production.

Nolan joked that she had always wanted to go to the Olympics – but as an athlete instead of a media personality.

“I always dreamed I’d go to the Olympics one day,” Nolan said. “Technically in the dream I was winning gold for Team USA, but I’m thrilled at the chance to win one with Team NBC Olympics. We get medals for this, right?”

The Winter Olympics officially kicked off today with a few events, including women’s hockey.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.