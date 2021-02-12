Katie Nolan’s Home Life: Is The ESPN Star Married?

Katie Nolan is one of the most prolific names in today’s sports media industry.

Nolan, 34, currently serves as a flagstone broadcaster for ESPN. Headlining shows like Always Late with Katie Nolan on ESPN 2 and “Sports? with Katie Nolan” podcast, the bright young analyst has become one of the network’s leading personalities.

While her work as a journalist is well documented, her life behind the scenes is far more difficult to track.

Is Katie Nolan Married, Dating?:

Up until recently, any information about Nolan’s romantic life has been hard to come by. But, in May of 2020 we got our first glimpse at a potential partnership.

Last spring, Page Six reported that the ESPN star had started dating actor and stand-up comedian Dan Soder. Sources told the publication that the once good friends had turned romantic.

Soder has made multiple appearances on Nolan’s shows over the years. Back in early 2017, the comedian first joined Fox Sport’s Garbage Time with Katie Nolan to talk San Francisco 49ers football.

Nolan posted a photo with Soder on Instagram after the meeting.

Since then, Soder has notched several more appearances on Nolan’s shows — including Always Late with Katie Nolan and the Sports?podcast.

Since the initial reports back in May, 2020, Nolan has confirmed the relationship on her podcast.

Soder is most well known for his current role of the hit Showtime series Billions, where he plays a recurring role as Dudley Mafee alongside star actors Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis. He’s also a standup comic and radio host.

If her recent tweets mean anything, Nolan probably isn’t looking to tie the knot anytime soon. Back on Mar. 27, 2019, the ESPN host tweeted about how her father once thanked her for the money she’d save him by never getting married.

Nolan’s Family:

Born as Katherine Beth Nolan in Boston, Massachusetts in 1987, the ESPN host is very family oriented.

Growing up in Boston with her father, mother and older brother, Kevin, Nolan went to Framingham High School where she graduated in 2005. The sports personality was actually an accomplished athlete herself, winning a gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics at the Junior Olympics when she was just 10 years old.

While Nolan may keep her dating life close to the chest, she’s been extremely talkative about her family throughout her career. Both of Nolan’s parents were featured in segments on Garbage Time with Katie Nolan on Fox Sports: “Mom on Sports” and “Hey! That’s My Daughter You’re Trolling.”

Nolan has posted multiple pictures of her Brother on Instagram as well.

Katie Nolan’s Fox Sports Career:

In 2009, Nolan graduated from Hofstra University with a Bachelors of Arts in Public Relations with a minor in Dance.

Her career launched from humble beginnings. While working as a bartender in Boston, Nolan started a pop culture and news blog called “Bitches Can’t Hang.” From there, the upcoming journalist got her foot in the door with Fox Sports working for their Yardbarker network, while doing a video series for the network’s “Guyism” vertical.

As a prominent woman in sports media, Nolan has since come out and said she regrets the tone of her early blogging.

Her first big break came in 2014 when her video commentary of the Ray Rice domestic abuse scandal was picked up by The New York Times. In 2015, Fox rewarded Nolan with her first solo show, Garbage Time with Katie Nolan, where she finally got a chance to show off her comedic prowess on the big stage.

Just over a year after the show was released, Nolan’s debut show won a Sports Emmy for “Outstanding Social TV Experience.”

ESPN Career

In 2017, Nolan migrated from Fox to ESPN.

At the new network, she had an immediate impact. Along with her own shows Always Late with Katie Nolan and Sports?, Nolan is a frequent contributor on some of the organizations other top programs. The talented young analyst quickly became a recurring guest host on ESPN’s Highly Questionable and, before it’s cancellation after the host’s departure from the network, The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz. Nolan received Emmy nominations yet again in 2019 and 2020 for her performance on Always Late.

With all of her success, Nolan decided to sign a contract extension with ESPN in 2020. Her new deal reportedly clocks her at earning over $1 million per year.

Despite the lucrative deal, Nolan has since claimed to regret her decision after the mass layoffs in late 2020. 300 employees, including Nolan’s Sports? produce and co-host, Ashley Braband, were fired late last year.

Nolan would’ve liked to stand in solidarity, but her new contract wouldn’t allow it.

“There was a lot to weigh with that,” Nolan said on an episode of the podcast. “It’s also very difficult for me to have just told a company I’m going to be here for a little bit, and then have this happen in a situation where normally I’d be like, ‘Well, then I go.’ But now, I can’t do that.”