Katie Nolan Admits She Interviewed For Notable Show

Bomani Jones landed a big new gig today, as host of the upcoming HBO Sports show Game Theory. Katie Nolan, who left ESPN recently, admits she was also up for the job.

Nolan has hosted a pair of late night sports shows. Garbage Time, an FS1 original, won a Sports Emmy, though the size of the audience never caught up to the passion of its weekly fans. From there, she joined ESPN and hosted the short-lived ESPN+ vehicle Always Late, which had more of a late night talk/comedy show format.

Nolan announced her departure from ESPN last week. There’s been plenty of speculation about her future, and today she revealed that she interviewed for the show that ultimately went to her former ESPN colleague.

“I interviewed for it,” Nolan said, in response to the “Katie Nolan GIFs” Twitter account, who said they were disappointed that she didn’t get the opportunity. “Got a little ahead of myself thinking I was gonna get it. Was crushed when I didn’t. BUT: the most important thing is that the show will exist.”

“Bo is gonna knock it out of the park,” she added. The two overlapped for a few years at ESPN, and were both close to the Dan Le Batard circle within the network, before his own departure from ESPN.

Le Batard has gone on to launch Meadowlark Media with former ESPN president John Skipper. The new company has been identified by many as the most natural fit for Katie Nolan, and Skipper has admitted that he has interest in working with Nolan (as well as Michelle Beadle).

“Yes, I enjoyed working with them. Yes, I think they’re talented. Of course, Meadowlark would be interested,” Skipper recently told Front Office Sports. “I have had good experiences in the past working with both Michelle and Katie. I think they’re both very talented individuals.”