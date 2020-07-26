Katie Nolan Reacts To Death Of Legendary Host Regis Philbin

Legendary broadcaster Regis Philbin passed away on Saturday, and ESPN’s Katie Nolan was just one of many who felt the tragic loss.

Before she joined the Worldwide Leader, Nolan worked together with Philbin as co-hosts for “Crowd Goes Wild” on FS1 from 2013-14. The two formed a close bond, with Nolan taking on Rick Reilly for his jabs of Philbin.

Yesterday afternoon, as news of Regis Philbin’s death spread, Nolan took to Twitter to pay tribute to her friend and former colleague. One message in particular was especially heartwarming.

“RIP regis. I hope there’s a gin with a tonic back and a massive seafood platter waiting for you in the other side (yes, you can box up the leftovers),” Nolan wrote.

RIP regis. I hope there’s a gin with a tonic back and a massive seafood platter waiting for you in the other side (yes, you can box up the leftovers) ♥️ — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) July 25, 2020

Nolan also went on to tweet out some clips and photos from her and Philbin’s time together at FS1.

Among them was this incredible picture of the two of them with NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who they somehow got to play beer pong.

I truly can’t believe we made these men play beer pong pic.twitter.com/82NRjt1WD6 — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) July 25, 2020

In addition to Nolan, Regis Philbin’s death touched many across the sports world. Michael Strahan expressed his condolences on Twitter Saturday, as did several other prominent sports personalities.

Simply put, the man was an American icon.