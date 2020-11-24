Kay Adams: In Photos, What To Know About The NFL Network Star

NFL Network has produced a plethora of stars over the years, but none have experienced a quicker rise to stardom than Kay Adams.

Adams hosts NFL Network’s Good Morning Football, which is one of the top NFL shows in the country. In addition to being the face of Good Morning Football, the Chicago native hosts DirecTV’s Fantasy Zone during the fall.

Media personalities are known to make enemies over the course of their careers – just look at Skip Bayless. That being said, Adams has made allies due to her support for certain teams, such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints.

From covering the St. Louis Cardinals to having a prominent role in the NFL Network’s coverage of Super Bowl LIV, it’s been an incredible journey for Adams. Let’s take a look at her journey thus far.

When did Kay Adams become a star on NFL Network?

Prior to joining NFL Network, Adams had multiple on-air hosting roles with SiriusXM Radio. It took Adams a few years to find her speciality, but she clearly found it as a fantasy football expert. She hosted two SiriusXM shows that revolved around fantasy football, Livin’ the Fantasy and Fantasy Drive.

Adams also worked for FanDuel and NBC Sports before receiving her big break. Clearly her work on those platforms appealed to the NFL Network enough for them to make an offer to her in 2016.

NFL Network had an incredible plan for Adams, partnering her with Kyle Brandt, Nate Burleson and Peter Schrager to create a morning show called Good Morning Football.

Good Morning Football has legitimately become part of football fans’ morning routine. What makes this show so fantastic is that each member is so different when it comes to their area of expertise.

Adams is the fantasy football expert, Burleson gives fans that ex-player perspective on the NFL, Brandt is like the human equivalent of a shot of espresso, and Schrager provides a ton of insider information.

NFL players around the league have expressed their appreciation for Good Morning Football in the past. That’s why we’ll see Derrick Henry, Cam Jordan, Adam Thielen and countless other stars join the show for an interview from time to time. Heck, even famous actor Paul Rudd has been on the show.

What’s Adams’ role on Good Morning Football?

By now it’s not a secret that Kay Adams loves to discuss fantasy football, but that’s not the only reason why she’s become a popular figure on NFL Network.

While it’s true that NFL Network hired Adams because she’s a ‘fantasy football guru,’ the reality is she has some really good takes on NFL players and teams. Today’s era of sports talk shows constantly consists of hot takes, whereas Adams does her best to stay calm and collected.

As for her work as a fantasy football expert, Adams helps out her viewers by providing the top waiver wire targets on a weekly basis. Additionally, she helps fantasy football owners out by answering their toughest questions on ‘Which Guy Wednesdays.’

Time to scan that Waiver Wire! @heykayadams has a QB, RB, and 3 WRs for you to target heading into Week 12! 🎯@NFLFantasy | #FantasyFootball pic.twitter.com/MqWvTbdnyj — GMFB (@gmfb) November 24, 2020

Another reason why Adams has become a fan favorite on NFL Network is her personality.

Last year, she had social media buzzing over her decision to dress up as the Lombardi Trophy for Halloween. It was a genius idea by Adams, who literally spent an entire episode of Good Morning Football with a silver football on her head.

Is Kay Adams married?

Adams, who is currently 34 years old, is not married yet. In fact, she’s done a really good job of not revealing much about her dating life.

Plenty of media personalities have shared some insight into their dating life on Instagram. Adams, however, has not done that up to this point.

Whenever she does decide to settle down and get married, Adams will need to find someone who’s not intimidated by her football knowledge.

“It’s not easy, it’s not the easiest thing, but I deal with it,” Adams told Craig Ferguson of The Late Show, via Celeb Suburb. “I think it takes a very special person to, you know, support someone who knows more than they do.”

Does Adams have a large following on social media?

At this point, it really shouldn’t surprise anyone that Adams has gained such a large fan base over the past couple of years. She currently has 249,000 followers on Instagram and over 322,000 followers on Twitter.

While the majority of Adams’ content on Twitter is football-related, the popular NFL Network host shares a mix of fashion and football on her Instagram account.

Adams also uses her Instagram account to share live interviews with NFL stars, such as Mark Ingram, Tyrann Mathieu and DK Metcalf.

The future is certainly bright for Adams, but the present isn’t too shabby either. For those interested in seeing her work, you can catch Adams on NFL Network every week from Monday through Friday.