Keith Olbermann Crushed For What He Said About Mitt Romney

On Wednesday, former sports commentator Keith Olbermann took a shot at Sen. Mitt Romney and his family.

Romney shared a photo of his family on Twitter for Christmas with the caption: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

Olbermann responded to the photo in a harsh manner, writing “Somebody gift these people some vasectomies.”

Unsurprisingly, Olbermann received a lot of criticism for this comment. After all, there’s no reason for Olbermann to call out Romney’s family regardless of his political views.

“Keith have you ever seen family sizes in developing countries, do you think they need to stop reproducing too,” one person responded.

“Plenty to criticize regarding Romney’s politics,” another person said. “His family’s Christmas picture isn’t one of them, however.”

“Imagine taking someone’s Christmas picture of their family and criticizing it and thinking you are making the world a more tolerant or loving place,” a third person replied. “Sad. Sometimes the best example is a bad example.”

Somebody gift these people some vasectomies pic.twitter.com/hp5RAUF3pk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

Whether or not he intended it, Olbermann’s tweet is going viral. It’s just not for the right reasons.

There are a few people who found Olbermann’s tweet funny, but the majority of his followers are calling him out for this.