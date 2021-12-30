The Spun

Keith Olbermann Crushed For What He Said About Mitt Romney

Keith Olbermann back in 2013.BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 24: TV Personality Keith Olbermann speaks onstage during the Olbermann panel at the ESPN portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, former sports commentator Keith Olbermann took a shot at Sen. Mitt Romney and his family.

Romney shared a photo of his family on Twitter for Christmas with the caption: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

Olbermann responded to the photo in a harsh manner, writing “Somebody gift these people some vasectomies.”

Unsurprisingly, Olbermann received a lot of criticism for this comment. After all, there’s no reason for Olbermann to call out Romney’s family regardless of his political views.

“Keith have you ever seen family sizes in developing countries, do you think they need to stop reproducing too,” one person responded.

“Plenty to criticize regarding Romney’s politics,” another person said. “His family’s Christmas picture isn’t one of them, however.”

“Imagine taking someone’s Christmas picture of their family and criticizing it and thinking you are making the world a more tolerant or loving place,” a third person replied. “Sad. Sometimes the best example is a bad example.”

Whether or not he intended it, Olbermann’s tweet is going viral. It’s just not for the right reasons.

There are a few people who found Olbermann’s tweet funny, but the majority of his followers are calling him out for this.

