Keith Olbermann Trending For What He Said About Supreme Court

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 24: TV Personality Keith Olbermann speaks onstage during the Olbermann panel at the ESPN portion of the 2013 Summer Television Critics Association tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 24, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Former ESPN host turned political pundit Keith Olbermann is trending on social media on Thursday morning.

The U.S. Supreme Court made a ruling on Thursday that will strike down a restrictive New York gun law.

New York City fears the ruling will ultimately lead to more gun violence.

Olbermann, who lives in New York, is trending for what he said about the ruling.

"It has become necessary to dissolve the Supreme Court of the United States. The first step is for a state the "court" has now forced guns upon, to ignore this ruling. Great. You're a court? Why and how do think you can enforce your rulings?" he tweeted.

The former ESPN employee is one of the most-notable SportsCenter hosts in network history, but he's since taken interest in other areas.