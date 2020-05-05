For 14 seasons, Kendrick Perkins made a living as the ultimate “glue guy” at center. A 2003 first-round pick out of high school, Perkins managed to start on an NBA championship team and reach the Finals three more times as either a starter or key contributor.

Never one to shy away from confrontation during his playing days, Perkins now earns his keep as a television analyst for ESPN. He’s often bold in his opinions on camera and on Twitter, which makes him a popular target for fans–and occasionally current players as well.

We caught up with Perkins recently to see how he’s handling the nationwide quarantine, his Twitter “Top 5” lists, which young guys he’s got an eye on in the league, what he thinks of “The Last Dance” and much more. You can read our full conversation with Perkins below.

Here we go…

The Spun: It seems like everyone in quarantine is either stuffing their faces or buckling down and trying to get in shape, no in-between. You’ve been posting a lot about the dieting you’ve been doing and your weight-loss journey. Can you take us through that a little bit?

Kendrick Perkins: After I retired, I had these weight issues where I was eating bad and eating a lot. I was a guy who always had to watch my weight. I had to work extra hard to stay in shape because of my body type. For the last 20-something years, all I was doing is dieting. So for the two years after I retired, I was like ‘You know what, I’m about to live my life.’

Next thing I know, I’m weighing 382 pounds. The most I ever weighed [when playing] was 330. I went to the doctor and they told me ‘Man, you’re walking a fine line from becoming a diabetic.’ That woke me up. I think everything happened for a reason. God knows, we didn’t want to wish this coronavirus, but when it happened, I’m like ‘I could take advantage of this.’ Let me get on my diet and start this weight loss and get back right for my health…I ended up losing like 46 pounds right now in the last five weeks. I need to lose about another 70 more to get back to where I want to go.

The Spun: Another thing you’ve been doing during this shutdown is dropping your “Top 5” lists on Twitter of the best players in each position in NBA history. You’ve never been shy about expressing your opinion and these lists have been generating a lot of feedback. What has that been like for you?

KP: At the end of the day, since we don’t have basketball to watch other than “The Last Dance,” you try to come up with different content. I want to come up with different [stuff]. The key thing that people don’t realize is I put out my top list. My list. That’s the guys in my eyes that are all-time greats. When I did my list, I did my research behind it. And like I said, I’m not a guy who is a follower. I go my own way and I have my own thoughts and opinions. As long as you have the facts to back it up, people can debate and argue with it all day.

So, about my TOP 5 lists… it’s not your list, a list of public opinion but MY opinion!!! #NoAgendas pic.twitter.com/6FxQ5lhq35 — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 5, 2020

The Spun: I’ve seen you have some current guys on those top five lists, like LeBron, KD and Steph. Are there any younger guys in the league right now, the next generation so to speak, that you could see eventually maybe working their way onto those lists one day?

KP: Well, you look at a guy like Jayson Tatum. You look at this young talent around like Luka [Doncic], Ja Morant, Trae Young, Zion Williamson. The sky is the limit for these kids. Just like you had a LeBron James and a Kevin Durant come along, you’re gonna have other guys that come along that are generational talents as well. In about 20 years, I’m gonna be arguing with another young guy that’s gonna be saying somebody is better than Kevin Durant and LeBron James. That’s just how it is.

It’s just like with Michael Jordan. No disrespect to the great Magic Johnson and guys like Bird and Wilt and Kareem, but those guys were like the circus. When the circus first came out, it was the most entertaining thing out back in the day…When Jordan came along and guys like Kobe Bryant, Scottie Pippen, they changed the game. Those guys were like Disneyland and Disney World. They brought a different type of flavor to the game. They took it to another level. And that’s how it’s going to go from generation to generation.

The Spun: Speaking of Jordan, what has watching “The Last Dance” been like for you the last few weeks?

KP: Man, I’ve been waiting on this. Anytime you get a chance to hear MJ speak and you get to see him and feel his interaction, it’s like that good 90s R&B. There’s nothing like it. Watching behind the scenes how dysfunctional the organization was and they were still winning, I was just amazed. Phil Jackson is the greatest coach of all time in my eyes. People can say he won because he had Mike and Pippen, but me watching this documentary, I have a whole other level of respect for Phil. I already respected Phil Jackson but now it went to another level. Just watching how he was able to manage egos and get Michael Jordan to buy into the Triangle offense. And how about getting Jordan to buy into playing with Dennis Rodman, who was a rival of the Bulls with the Pistons? Think about that.

A lot of players that Phil coached, a lot of coaches would have cut them off their team and not been able to deal with them. Phil took these guys on their roster and won with them. The Ron Artests, the Lamar Odoms. He’s the greatest of all-time.

The Spun: In “The Last Dance,” a lot has been made of the Isiah-MJ rivalry and how they still have beef 30 years later. Are there any guys you played against that you still have problems with now?

KP: Not one person. That’s crazy to me, because I’m looking at the documentary like ‘Wow, Jordan and Isiah really still got beef.’ I have a whole different level of respect for Isiah Thomas because he really brought the fight out of certain guys. He beat Magic, he beat Bird, he beat Jordan, during the time when he was a little man. He made Jordan become a winner in the NBA. I don’t think Isiah Thomas gets the roses he deserves as being one of the all-time greats, because he is.

It’s an old-school beef though, man. I don’t think there is anybody that can bring these guys together. It feels like this is a beef they’re both gonna take to the grave.

Talk ya shit then @KingJames!!! Let these Hating MFs know what the business is. pic.twitter.com/JK5aUlQ5Xn — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 23, 2020

The Spun: Early in your career, you competed against LeBron when you were with the Celtics and he was in Cleveland. Then, you met in the Finals when he was with Miami and you were in OKC. At the end, you teamed up in Cleveland. Was there anything you learned about him or saw differently playing next to him as opposed to being on the other side of him?

KP: What’s crazy is Bron and I have known each other since the sixth or seventh grade. We played a year together on the AAU circuit. But you talk about LeBron, my level of respect for him went through the roof when I joined the Cavs. I was able to watch and witness the hard work this guy puts in. I’m talking about waking up at 5 in the morning, getting his private workout in. Leave from working out and go to practice. Practice hard, work out with his teammates then leave there and do a three-hour commercial. Go home, get treatment, work out again. Massage lady there, trainer there, treatment around the clock and still have time to manage to be a family man and be disciplined enough to go to bed at 11 o’clock. Just watching him and being at dinners with Bron and watching this guy get treatment around the clock. We’re at five-star steakhouses and he’s got ice bags on his knees and getting stim unit. This guy really wants to be great. This is not a cheat code. So when we’re watching him in Year 17, doing the things that he’s doing, it doesn’t surprise me.

The Spun: Looking back at the end of your NBA tenure, I thought one of the most fascinating things was the fact you played in the G League while trying to keep your career alive. As a guy who had played in the NBA Finals, won championships, what was that experience like? Was it humbling?

KP: Oh yea, it was. It was one of the best things that ever happened to me as far as being humbling. Going down to the G League, I got a whole new level of respect for all the people down their grinding. From the coaches, to the players, to the training staff people. It’s a grind, man. It’s different. When you go to the G League, you have to prepare for 8-to-12 hour bus rides and 12-hour travel days and not having things catered to you. For me, being a 13-year vet in the NBA and living the lavish life, you take that for granted until you get there and you’re like ‘Man, I’m down here in the G League.’ It’s a struggle. You’re on your own. You gotta bring your shoes every day to practice. I was with the Canton Charge, we were practicing at a church. After practice, you might be in the weight room with some 65-year-old elderly people working out. You gotta share the equipment with them. It’s a humbling situation, so when I got back to the Cavs, I embraced everything: staying in the nice hotels, riding in the private jets, having the facilities. I was preaching to guys, ‘Don’t take this for granted.’

The Spun: After your playing days ended, has transitioning to media been easier or harder than you expected it to be?

KP: It’s harder. I got so much respect for all the TV personalities, the journalists, everyone. Because everybody thinks it’s just about going up there and talking basketball or talking sports. No, you have to do your homework. You have to be up watching games that you probably wouldn’t have been watching. You have to make sure you’re on point with everything. It’s a different process than what people think it is.

A lot of these people–the Stephen A. Smiths, the Rachel Nichols, the Max Kellermans, the Cassidy Hubbarths–they put in a lot of time and research to prep for a job. It’s almost like preparing for a game. There’s a lot of behind-the-scenes hard work that goes into it. It’s not as easy as I thought it would be. I transitioned pretty well, but I’m still growing, still learning.

The Spun: Coming from being a player and now being an analyst, what has it been like now sharing your opinion on the league? You might have guys that you played with or against who might be taken aback if you have to be critical or analytical. Has there been any kind of blowback?

KP: No, not really. What I’ve done is, all my good friends that are in the league, they know I have a job to do. I’m not gonna go out and kill guys, but if they’re playing bad I have to call it to light. If they’re playing well, I have to call it to light. I try not to be biased and I try to speak the truth. At the end of the day, I still have great relationships with my friends [in the league]. I think in that respect, the transition has been pretty easy.

The Spun: Back when he was in the NBA, one of your former teammates Kevin Garnett was always regarded as the league’s biggest trash talker. Who do you think is the biggest trash talker in the NBA today?

KP: Wooo, I don’t know! You know, KG had those classic punch lines. If I had to say, I’d give you two people. I think Russ [Russell Westbrook] talks a lot of trash, but he uses body language, the rocking the baby, that kind of stuff. But the two people that talk the most trash are Draymond Green and Patrick Beverley. But you’ve gotta love it though. That’s who they are.

The Spun: Speaking of KG, looking back on that 2007-08 Celtics team, was there a specific moment when you felt like this was a championship team and you guys had what it took to win it all?

KP: I did. I knew it from the jump when we first started off in training camp. Doc [Rivers] was saying this was one of the best practices he ever saw and I knew we had it. Guys like Paul [Pierce], KG and Ray Allen set the tone early as far as sacrificing and being all in. From the jump, even in preseason, we attacked games and our focus was there. I remember in Game 1, we beat the [crap] out of the Wizards, and I was like ‘Oh, we’re onto something.’ Every game, we just kept getting better. We didn’t take any shortcuts. We put a lot of time and effort into that season, and we weren’t going to be denied. Period.

I must say I’m proud of Jerry Jones and my Dallas Cowboys right now. #CowboysNation — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 3, 2020

The Spun: Let’s end it on a couple of non-hoops questions. You’re a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and pretty vocal about it. What did you think of the team’s draft this year and the season coming up?

KP: Oh we did a great job in the draft. A great job. But you know what, Jerry [Jones] and the front office of the Dallas Cowboys, they never drop the ball when it comes to drafting process. They always draft good talent. But I think in this year’s draft, we won big time. With getting [Oklahoma wide receiver] CeeDee Lamb and drafting cornerbacks, which is something we needed. I thought Jerry did a great job and I was very pleased with my Cowboys in this NFL Draft. Because I’m telling you, I was walking a fine line between going over the fence and rooting for somebody else!

The Spun: If you jumped ship, whose bandwagon were you jumping on?

KP: I think I was gonna go to the Baltimore Ravens, because my boy from my hometown Earl Thomas plays for them.

The Spun: Lastly, we always like seeing what people are doing away from their job and what other ventures they might be getting into. What have you been involved with lately?

KP: My business manager Luke [Cervino] and I have been looking at all avenues. It’s been great. One of the things we’ve been involved in, Tridelix (5d printing), we’re really getting a lot of good feedback off of that. We’re trying to take that to new heights. We just work. There’s no shortcutting it; we’re getting it out the mud and grinding together. Some of the opportunities a lot of people pass up, we embrace them and try to turn them into gold. I love his thought process with that.

You can read more of our interviews with sports media stars here.