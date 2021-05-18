Kenny Mayne Reveals Guests For Last ESPN Show

After almost three decades at ESPN, Kenny Mayne is going out with a bang. The longtime host and SportsCenter anchor will sign off the air next week.
On Tuesday, Mayne announced the official guest list for his final SportsCenter, and it is a loaded one. Former Super Bowl champion running back Marshawn Lynch will be dropping by, along with three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, four-time WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird and NBA sixth-man extraordinaire Jamal Crawford.
“Viewer discretion is advised,” Mayne said for the episode, which will air at 11 a.m. ET on May 24.
It’s going down.
5/24 11-east ESPN REGULAR@SportsCenter
Featuring:@S10Bird @JCrossover @AaronRodgers12 @MoneyLynch
Viewer discretion is advised.
— Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) May 18, 2021
Last week, Mayne announced he was leaving ESPN after working at the company since 1994. The reason for the departure was financially-related, he revealed.
“I’m not asking anyone to feel sorry for me. It’s my choice to stay or not stay,” Mayne told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. “It was still a good amount of money in the real world. I’m not trying to frame this as woe for me. Nothing like that. I just think I can do better elsewhere.”
Mayne was reportedly asked to take a 61 percent pay cut, which would have been a significant slash to his apparent salary of $1.5 million-plus. We expect he will wind up elsewhere after leaving the Worldwide Leader.
In the meantime, here’s hoping Mayne has a hell of a Bristol sendoff next Monday. His career deserves one.