Kenny Mayne Reveals Guests For Last ESPN Show

After almost three decades at ESPN, Kenny Mayne is going out with a bang. The longtime host and SportsCenter anchor will sign off the air next week.

On Tuesday, Mayne announced the official guest list for his final SportsCenter, and it is a loaded one. Former Super Bowl champion running back Marshawn Lynch will be dropping by, along with three-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, four-time WNBA champion and Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird and NBA sixth-man extraordinaire Jamal Crawford.

“Viewer discretion is advised,” Mayne said for the episode, which will air at 11 a.m. ET on May 24.

Last week, Mayne announced he was leaving ESPN after working at the company since 1994. The reason for the departure was financially-related, he revealed.

“I’m not asking anyone to feel sorry for me. It’s my choice to stay or not stay,” Mayne told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. “It was still a good amount of money in the real world. I’m not trying to frame this as woe for me. Nothing like that. I just think I can do better elsewhere.”

Mayne was reportedly asked to take a 61 percent pay cut, which would have been a significant slash to his apparent salary of $1.5 million-plus. We expect he will wind up elsewhere after leaving the Worldwide Leader.

In the meantime, here’s hoping Mayne has a hell of a Bristol sendoff next Monday. His career deserves one.